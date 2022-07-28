NSU's first woman president, Dr. Marie McDemmond, passes away

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University's former president, Dr. Marie V. McDemmond, has passed away.

The university confirmed Dr. McDemmond's death on Thursday. She was NSU's third president, leading the university from 1997-2005.

She made history by becoming the first African American woman to lead a four-year public college in Virginia and the first woman to become president at NSU.

According to a release from the university, Dr. McDemmond was a visionary. She has been recognized by Outstanding Young Women of America, Who’s Who Among Black Americans, Florida’s National Association of Women Business Owner’s (NAWBO), Women Who Make a Difference, and the Florida Federation of Business and Professional Women’s “Glass Ceiling” and “Women of Achievement” awards.

She also became the first person in the university’s history to make a donation of $1 million.

"She was a true leader and pioneer whose imprint on Norfolk State will last in perpetuity," NSU said in a release.