Nurses can get free coffee from Dunkin' on May 6

NORFOLK, Va. — National Nurses Day is May 6, and Dunkin' is celebrating by giving nurses a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Organizers are calling it a "Cup of Thanks."

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin' wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” said Melissa Goulette, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”

No purchases is necessary for nurses to participate in the Cup of Thanks.