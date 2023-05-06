Watch Now
News

Actions

Nurses can get free coffee from Dunkin' on May 6

Dunkin' Donuts Name Change
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - A Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Dunkin' Donuts Name Change
Posted at 10:40 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 22:40:27-04

NORFOLK, Va. — National Nurses Day is May 6, and Dunkin' is celebrating by giving nurses a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Organizers are calling it a "Cup of Thanks."

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin' wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” said Melissa Goulette, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”

No purchases is necessary for nurses to participate in the Cup of Thanks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV