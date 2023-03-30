Watch Now
NY grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN

José Luis Villegas/AP
Former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool)
Posted at 5:37 PM, Mar 30, 2023
(CNN) - — A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump. It's the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
