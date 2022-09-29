Obstructing EMS charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who once took military vehicle on joyride

RICHMOND, Va. -- A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.

Joshua Yabut had been facing a single count of obstructing the duties of a rescue squad, but that was “nolle prossed” by a prosecutor in Richmond General District Court last Thursday, which means the charge was dismissed without prejudice but could be brought back at a later date.

Yabut was arrested in February after Richmond rescue crews received a call for a woman suffering a medical emergency in the 2700 block of West Grace Street. When paramedics and firefighters arrived, they claimed Yabut became disorderly and interfered with their ability to render aid to the woman.

The former guardsman made international headlines in the summer of 2018 when he was arrested in Richmond after stealing an M577 armored command vehicle from Fort Pickett and driving it more than 60 miles before stopping outside of City Hall.

He was charged with eluding police, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving under the influence.

Despite the high-profile nature of the case, in January of 2019, Yabut took an unauthorized trip from Virginia to Iraq, violating the conditions of his bond.

Investigators said that Yabut was able to use his military ID to board a flight at Naval Station Norfolk, despite the fact that he was wearing an electronic ankle device and was being monitored by the Richmond Circuit Court Mental Health Docket.

Yabut was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity in August 2019 and was ordered to be treated at Central State Hospital, an inpatient psychiatric facility. He was granted a conditional release in January 2020.

The conditional release was revoked earlier this month and Yabut has been sent back to Central State.

