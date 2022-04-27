Watch
OBX beach house destroyed by fire, second nearby home damaged by heat

Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department<br/>
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 16:33:26-04

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. - A beach house fire caused severe damage to the home and caused damage to another second home in the Southern Shore area Saturday evening.

The fire occurred around 8:28 p.m., at 8 Fifth Avenue. According to the Southern Shore Volunteer Fire Department, no one was at the home when the fire started.

The fire was discovered by residents who had just returned to the home.

When crews first arrived, they found heavy fire conditions and immediately began to protect adjacent structures. The home at 8 Fifth Ave was destroyed and a second home was damaged by radiant heat.

No one was injured and officials say the cause of the fire was accidental. Property management has worked with the occupants for housing.

