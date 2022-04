CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - Strong winds hit the northeastern shore of North Carolina on Monday and caused some damage to campers.

Fire officials said the wind gusts caused some campers to blow over at the Currituck Sound KOA location.

Two campers overturned and trapped occupants but officials said no injuries were reported.

People who were trapped were removed from campers around 5 p.m., Monday evening.

