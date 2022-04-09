Watch
Occupied home struck by gunfire in Suffolk

Posted at 7:07 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 07:07:16-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a home was struck by several gunshots in Suffolk Friday night.

According to police, at 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Bradford Drive for a report of gunshots fired.

When they arrived, they found one residence that had been struck several times by gunfire.

One person was home at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported, police said.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

