Ocean Lakes High School teacher receives maximum sentence for sexually abusing exchange student

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's office announced Monday that an Ocean Lakes High School teacher accused of sexually abusing an exchange student will serve five years in prison, the highest possible sentence for this charge.

Robert Burton Weisenbeck, 55, was sentenced on charges of custodial indecent liberties. In addition to his prison sentence, Weisenbeck must also register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment.

According to court documents, Weisenbeck acted as the host father for a minor female foreign exchange student between June 1, 2016 and July 31, 2016.

Weisenbeck sexually abused the minor in his vehicle and home on multiple occasions.

The victim returned to her home overseas. Several years later, she reported the abuse to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

When questioned by detectives with the VBPD on November 11, 2021, Weisenbeck admitted to touching the victim inappropriately. He was taken into custody in Newark, New Jersey; he was then extradited to Virginia Beach.

The victim flew back to Virginia Beach from Europe to testify at Monday's sentencing hearing, the Commonwealth's Attorney's office said.

Weisenbeck's sentence is significantly higher than the recommendation of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, which called for a sentence no longer than three months.