Ocean Park residents in Shore Drive area strongly oppose the proposed 200 unit apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - There's nothing to see now, but soon the corner of Shore Drive and Marlin Bay in Virginia Beach could look much different.

"They are proposing a 200 unit apartment complex, that will be 3 stories, with a 4 story parking garage," said Danny Murphy, President of the Ocean Park Civic League.

Developers are looking to build up the Ocean Park community, and residents like Murphy who live in the area are strongly opposed.

"We feel it will destroy the neighborhood cohesion and it is a tight-knit community," he said.

Around 1,800 residents stand with him, placing "No Way, Marlin Bay," signs in their yards. They don't want to see what's about a mile down the road which is high density development.

"We are not opposed to development, by right they can do so, but it was not zoned for this purpose," said Murphy.

According to the City Planning Department, the area is zoned for duplexes or single-family homes much like what's behind it near Pleasure House Natural Area.

"It is zoned for 60 units tops, and they want to go to 200," said Murphy.

But, that could change. The Planning Department will make their recommendation to City Council on September 8. They could rezone and approve giving Marlin Bay the green light.

"We want something here that is not high density, this is near Pleasure House Point, which is a prime jewel of open space in the city," he said.

Developers have produced their own website Yes to Marlin Bay where they have listed reasons they think the complex would fit in. These include helping with storm water runoff, city revenues, and all locally owned.

We reached out to the developer to ask about their opposition to the project but have yet to hear back.

To see the plans for Marlin Bay click here.

