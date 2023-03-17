Ocean View's Saint Patrick's Day Parade makes grand return after 4 year hiatus

Norfolk's iconic Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Ocean View is making a grand return after a four-year hiatus.

Back for the first time since 2019, the parade was canceled last year due to severe weather and before that because of COVID.

Now, local businesses are hoping to make up for lost time.

"We know that there's demand for it," said Chris Bartnik, the co-owner of Ocean View Beach Tavern. "We know with not having the parade in the last four years that people are going to be coming out. Traditionally, for all the businesses down here, this is going to be their best day of the year. And that's what we're looking for."

Bartnik says Ocean View's Saint Parick's Day Parade is a major money maker for businesses in the area, so his restaurant is going all out for its grand return.

"This is the calling card of Ocean View," he explained. "So for all the residents...this is what they're known for. So they are really ready for this. And this is our chance to put Ocean View on the map for all the other cities in Hampton Roads and show them what we have to offer."

The 56th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning and includes a 1.5-mile route.

The parade begins at Northside Middle School, makes its way down Granby Street, and eventually turns on A Avenue. The parade ends on First View Street which is where an after party will be held.

The after party, which is being hosted by Columbian Club of Ocean View, includes food, drinks and live music. Admission to the after party is free.

But local businesses like Ocean View Beach Tavern are hosting their own parties.

Bartnik is opening his doors at 8:00 a.m., hosting a parking lot party with DJs, two live bands and a food truck.

"We want to make sure that we throw the ultimate party and give all the guests and all the residents of Ocean View and Hampton Roads in general the 100% place to go," he said.

People driving through the Ocean View area of Norfolk can expect detours.

While the parade itself doesn't start until 10 a.m., police are closing off Granby Street starting at 7:30 a.m.

All streets will reopen by 1:30 p.m.