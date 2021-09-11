Ocracoke ferry routes transition to off-season schedules

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - The North Carolina Department of Transportation's Ocracoke Ferry routes will transition to off-season schedules on September 14 as the busy summer season comes to an end.

The schedules are as follows:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Hatteras to Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight.Ocracoke to Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight.

The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will remain on these schedules through the off-season, NCDOT said.

The Hatteras route will remain on its fall schedule until switching to a full winter schedule on November 2.

