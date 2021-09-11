Watch
Ocracoke ferry routes transition to off-season schedules

Ben Finley/AP
A lone car waits to be loaded on a ferry to Ocracoke Island in Hatteras, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. A tropical weather system off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks is expected to strengthen in the next day, bringing winds up to 45 mph and heavy rains that could flood low-lying areas. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 12:47:36-04

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - The North Carolina Department of Transportation's Ocracoke Ferry routes will transition to off-season schedules on September 14 as the busy summer season comes to an end.

The schedules are as follows:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Hatteras to Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight.Ocracoke to Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight.

The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will remain on these schedules through the off-season, NCDOT said.

The Hatteras route will remain on its fall schedule until switching to a full winter schedule on November 2.

To view and download NCDOT's complete ferry schedule, click here.

