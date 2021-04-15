ODU professor who worked with Bernie Madoff and victim of ponzi scheme speaks out after his death

NORFOLK, VA - "I met Bernie, 30 years ago in mid-April," recalls Andrew Cohen.

At 27, Andrew Cohen now a Virginia Beach resident, walked into Bernie Madoff's New York City firm.

"They were hiring new traders so I went and interviewed there," Cohen said.

Cohen got the job as a trader , working side by side with Madoff's two sons Mark and Andy.

"I knew both of his sons well, they were both at my bachelor party," Cohen said.

Cohen also took a liking to Bernie during his 10 year span at the firm, Cohen called him an uncle-like figure.

"Everyone revered him, they would say he is brilliant and has a hedge fund," he said.

Cohen invested millions into that hedge fund.

"I left left thinking I was very wealthy and had more money then I could ever spend," Cohen told News 3.

He still had cash wrapped up in it when he left the Madoff firm in 2000.

"All of the sudden one day I was teaching a yoga class, I looked at my phone, and I had like 12 voicemails and I was like what the heck," said Cohen.

Cohen, now an ODU professor was sidelined hearing the news that Madoff swindled thousands out of their life savings to the tune of $65 billion, it was the largest ponzi scheme in U.S financial history.

"I found out that day I was not as rich as I thought," Cohen said.

Cohen didn't have much reaction to the recent death of Madoff . Still branded in his brain is how a man he trusted could fool so many.

"He was looked up to I had no inkling he was a sociopath and living a total lie," he said

Madoff was serving a 150 year sentence in a North Carolina prison when he died at age 82 on Wednesday.

