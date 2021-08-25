ODU student running 132 miles to raise awareness about suicide epidemic

NORFOLK, VA - ODU student Colin Lowther is laced up, fueled up, hydrated, and ready to pound the pavement for a training run.

"It is 5 marathons plus 1 mile, so crazy," said Lowther.

Add that up and its 132 miles, Lowther will be running alone on September 9th, a nearly impossible physical feat.

"It's never been just about the run, its more my way of getting people's attention and my message across," he said.

His message: raising awareness about mental health and suicide. Last year on January 1, the 22 year old attempted to take his own life.

"Got to college, things started going south, and I started getting in my head, so I took 90 of my anti-depressants and overdosed," he explained.

Lowther lived, and then went to hospital in Virginia Beach to recover, and says he saw the light.

I found out so many other people are like this and going through the same thing, yet I felt like I couldn't tell people for years," he said.

Now he is going the distance, working to break the stigma and call attention to the 132 people who take their lives everyday in the U.S. according to the CDC,

"That number really struck me," he said.

So he started the non-profit Run for the 132.

"I did not want to just heal go and go about my life, I wanted to make sure other people don't fall into the same pit," he said.

So he is running a long loop through Norfolk to the Oceanfont twice started at 3am on Sept 9th.

"Stopping here for an aid station break then doing the entire loop backwards again," he said.

It will take him about 24 hours total, a grueling undertaking but Lowther says is worth every step.

"I think it's important to show people you can have a mental illness and attempted suicide but it doesn't mean you don't deserve to have a happy life," he said.

To help Colin click here.