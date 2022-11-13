ODU students speak out after Biden's student loan forgiveness program gets blocked

NORFOLK, Va.— The Department of Education has stopped taking applications for President Biden's student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the plan.

In October the Biden Administration started accepting applications for student debt relief. Now the latest legal move is casting doubt on a program that was intended to help millions of borrowers.

"It's frustrating because that's how a lot of students rely on paying for school," said Ben Shray, an ODU student.

Students like Shray are upset at the Department of Education's move, which came in response to the ruling.

"What Biden is trying to do is helping students not hurting them," said Shray.

Shray is one of several students waiting to see what happens with the future of the program, however, it has faced several legal challenges, but this ruling is the most significant.

"Next step for the Biden Harris administration is to appeal to the 5th U.S Circuit Court of Appeal and if they're not successful there or even if they are, the case will be appealed to the U.S Supreme Court," said Eric Claville, News 3's Legal and Political Analyst.

But Claville said that case will have to play out before the Biden Administration can cancel any federal student loan debt under the program.

"Right now you will not be able to fill out an application until the courts decide this issue," said Claville.

We spoke with other ODU students who are on the medical track. They told us they're concerned because of the many years of school still ahead of them.

"Payments in the future for loans, I'm not sure how's that's going to get done," said Jayla Sampson, an ODU student.

Sampson has more than $50,000 in student loans. She thinks the program would benefit many students in her shoes.

"I'm just going to pray something works out with this forgiveness and it takes a little bit of weight off my shoulders," said Sampson.

One question that many people have asked News 3 is "I've applied. Will I still get my loans forgiven?'

Officials tell News 3 that all depends on the outcome of the appeal. According to Claville, this could take a year before a final permanent decision is made on the program.

