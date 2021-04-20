ODU unveils new $75 million dollar Chemistry building

NORFOLK, VA - Step inside the new $75 million dollar Chemistry and Biochemistry building on the campus of Old Dominion University and your met with the electrifying 122 seat Planetarium.

"This is the second largest in the state," said John Cooper, Professor and Chair of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

The Michael and Kimthanh Digital Theater and Planetarium will also double as a lecture room.

"The laser system in there is one of the top in the country,"said Cooper.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the state-of-the-art facility that l foster an including active learning atmosphere.

"What you see in the building is the best realization of the positive synergy between teaching and research," said Gail Dodge, Dean, College of Sciences.

The new building is three times larger then the current one built in 1966, with 24 research labs and 13 teaching labs.

174 windows make up the light-filled four story building, home to 5,000 ODU Chemistry students.

"These students are our future scientists, engineers, our doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nurses and researchers," said Cooper.

At 40 percent, ODU graduates the second highest rate of students in STEM -(science, technology, engineering and math) among doctoral institutions in the Commonwealth.

"At ODU we give every single student the opportunity to research all four years students and they often have the highest paying jobs when they graduate," Cooper explained.

Not oly are the cutting edge research labs expansive, but so are the common areas where students can congregate and study together.

"We have designed everything giving students an experience that is unparalleled," said Cooper.

Construction on the 11,000 square foot building began in the Spring of 2019.