ODU's MathFest Summer Scavenger Hunt helps illustrate math in Hampton Roads community for students

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University is launching a special event to help young students see that math is everywhere in our communities.

The MathFest Summer Scavenger Hunt features stops at the Virginia Zoo, the Virginia Living Museum, Nauticus and the Mariners Museum and Park.

To participate, students can complete unique MathFest activities and scan QR codes at each site. Any student who scans a QR code at each site can be entered into a drawing for one of two Kids Fire Pro tablets.

Pre-registration is not required, but different locations require pre-purchased tickets.

The scavenger hunt runs through Labor Day Weekend.

