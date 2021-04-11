Watch
News

Actions

Officer charged in Maryland deadly shooting also linked to assault

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 Photojournalist Lydia Johnson
Generic: Police Lights
Posted at 12:39 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 12:39:31-04

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — An off-duty Pentagon police officer charged with murder in the shootings of two men outside a Maryland condominium building is facing separate assault charges stemming from an earlier incident.

The Takoma Park Police Department said in a statement Saturday that it obtained video that shows David Hall Dixon assaulting a woman with a gun at the Takoma Overlook Condominiums complex on May 6, 2020. After seeing the video, detectives charged Dixon with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime.

The department said it learned of the video on Friday, the day when Dixon was arrested in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at the same complex.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education