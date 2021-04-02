Officer hospitalized for treatment after crash involving Hampton Police vehicle

A HAMPTON POLICE OFFICER WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER A CRASH INVOLVING A POLICE VEHICLE IN THE CITY FRIDAY MORNING. — HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a police vehicle in the city Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Ernest Williams with the Hampton Police Division, the crash happened at Saville Row and Mercury Boulevard and involved an officer and a civilian.

The officer involved suffered from minor injuries and was hospitalized for treatment. The civilian was evaluated at the scene and refused medical care.

Traffic has been cleared on Mercury Boulevard and Saville Row.

There is currently no further information, and this is a developing story.