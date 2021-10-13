Watch
Officer injured in crash involving Hampton Police

Hampton Police Division
Posted at 8:26 PM, Oct 12, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - An officer was injured in a crash involving Hampton Police in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Woodland Road Tuesday night.

As of 8:15 p.m., Mercury Boulevard is currently closed in both directions. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no further information.

