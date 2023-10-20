Officer involved shooting after response to gunshots on Elm Ave.: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after gunshots on Elm Avenue. One person, Portsmouth police found injured after reported gunshots, the other, was armed and refused to comply with commands from police, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Around 8:05 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 1900 Block of Elm Avenue after being notified by the FLOCK gunshot detection system, according to the PPD. Once there, officers found one person with a gunshot wound and another armed person.

Police say that the armed person was immediately given commands and failed to comply.

Jay Greene/ WTKR

Officers then fired several shots and hit the suspect, according to a release from PPD.

Medical aid was given both to the victim and the suspect, according to PPD. Both were transported to the hospital.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect is in critical condition, according to the PPD.

The Portsmouth Police Department says that the Virginia State Police will conducted an investigation into the officer involved shooting and, as a standard practice, the officers will be placed on administrative leave.

