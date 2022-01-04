Watch
News

Actions

Hampton Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Mercury Blvd.

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
CCE1AE66-B73E-4690-90BA-EE2DF27587B8.jpeg
23806B00-1B2B-4145-8A6A-DFDB0F3846CC.jpeg
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:16:40-05

HAMPTON, Va. - There has been an officer-involved shooting at 1020 West Mercury Blvd in Hampton.

The shooting took place at 11:37 a.m.

We are heading to the scene now to learn more details.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories