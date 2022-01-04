Hampton Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Mercury Blvd.

HAMPTON, Va. - There has been an officer-involved shooting at 1020 West Mercury Blvd in Hampton.

The shooting took place at 11:37 a.m.

We are heading to the scene now to learn more details.

We are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place at 11:37 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Mercury Blvd. Media stage at 1004 West Mercury Blvd. in the Enterprise lot. No additional details at this time. pic.twitter.com/QT1n4D9mcg — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 4, 2022

This is a developing story.