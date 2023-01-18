Officer released from hospital after being injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy, Investigator Scott Chambers, is being released from the hospital after being injured in a shooting on Jan. 11.

Hampton police said around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Task Force pulled over a suspect, later identified as Lamont Lewis, to arrest him on felony warrants.

When Lewis got out, he started firing at task force agents and they returned fire, according to Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot.

Lewis and Chambers were struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Lewis later died at the hospital.

It was later determined that Lewis was wanted for a Christmas Day homicide.

Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said after the shooting, Chambers was in critical condition. We were also told he underwent surgery. His condition has since improved, and his fellow officers are celebrating his hospital release.