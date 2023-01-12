'A true hero': Chesapeake sheriff talks about his deputy, friend hurt in shootout

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said Deputy Scott Chambers had another surgery Thursday and is still in critical condition.

The family of Tivona Fogg, who was murdered on Christmas said they’re thankful to the deputy who risked his life to get the suspected killer off the street.

The man accused of killing Fogg was her husband, Lamont Lewis, 46. He was shot dead by police Wednesday, but Fogg’s family is left with many questions.

“It does not give us full or complete closure by any means, because one thing we don’t understand is how that monster was allowed to roam the streets to harm my sister,” said Fogg’s sister Shanda Thomas.

Fogg, 45, was a devoted mother of four and grandmother. She was shot dead on Christmas day inside her Hampton home. Lewis had essentially been on the run since that gruesome discovery.

Weeks later, on Wednesday morning, January 11, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which is made up of several local agencies, found Lewis driving along Big Bethel Road in Hampton.

Deputy Scott Chambers and several other agents then walked up to the car to arrest him. That’s when investigators said Lewis jumped out with two pistols and started shooting.

“The individual was in the passenger seat and hopped into the driver’s seat, and then hopped out of the car with two firearms blazing right at Scott and the others there,” said O’Sullivan. “It was almost like an ambush. Just came out guns a blazing.”

Lewis was killed during the gun fight. Deputy chambers, who was standing just feet away, was seriously wounded. He remains in the hospital.