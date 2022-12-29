Candlelight vigil honors slain Hampton woman; Husband wanted for murder

HAMPTON, Va. - The family of murder victim Tivona Fogg hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to honor her life.

Leondra Head/WTKR Candlelight vigil honors slain Hampton woman held in same neighborhood where she was murdered.

Around 6 p.m., family and friends joined together in the neighborhood where she was killed to share kind words about Tivona.

Police say her husband, Lamont Lee Lewis, is a suspect in the murder, and has been charged with the following:

Second degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Discharging firearms or missiles within or at building.

Officials originally stated that Lewis was wanted for questioning in the incident, but have since charged him.

This article will be updated with why Fogg's family feels Lewis is responsible for the death.

Around 12:11 p.m., on Christmas Day, officials received a call-in reference to a welfare check in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.

Officers found Fogg suffering from a gunshot wound, family confirmed.

She was pronounced deceased on scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

This article will be updated with more information from the vigil.

