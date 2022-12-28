Husband now wanted in wife's Hampton Christmas Day murder: Police

HAMPTON, Va. - Police have now listed a husband as a suspect in the murder of his wife.

Around 12:11 p.m., on Christmas Day, officials received a call-in reference to a welfare check in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.

Officers found Tivona Fogg suffering from a gunshot wound, family confirmed. She was pronounced deceased on scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

HPD Lamont Lee Lewis

The victim's husband, Lamont Lee Lewis, is now a suspect with warrants on file, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police originally stated that Lewis was wanted for questioning in the incident, but have since charged him.

He's been charged with:

Second degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Discharging firearms or missiles within or at building.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.