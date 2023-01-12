Suspect shot, killed in shootout with deputy in Hampton was wanted in Christmas murder: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A wanted suspect who authorities shot and killed in Hampton Wednesday when he shot at a Chesapeake sheriff's deputy had been wanted on charges related to a Christmas Day homicide.

Hampton police said around 11:20 a.m., the U.S. Marshals Task Force pulled over a suspect to arrest him on felony warrants. When the suspect got out, he started firing at task force agents and they returned fire, according to Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot. The suspect and a Chesapeake sheriff's deputy were struck during the exchange of gunfire.

It’s unclear how many task force members fired their guns but that will be part of the investigation.

Wednesday night, authorities identified the suspect who was shot and killed as Lamont Lee Lewis, 46. He was wanted on a second-degree murder warrant, among others, related to the Dec. 25, 2022, homicide of his wife, Tivona Fogg.

HPD Lamont Lee Lewis

The deputy, identified as Investigator Scott Chambers, who was part of the task force, was hit. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the suspect’s car was not injured. Detectives are now questioning that person.

