Officer shot in Chesapeake, non-life threatening injuries

Posted at 4:56 AM, Sep 03, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An officer was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chesapeake Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1000 block of Seaboard Ave at about 11:15 p.m.

When the authorities arrived they were shot at.

The incident is currently under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

