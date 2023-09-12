Officers arrest 3 after Isle of Wight motorcycle riding academy theft

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The Isle of White County Sheriff's Office said Glenn Harrison Jr, 42, of Suffolk, Timothy Falcone, 47, of Southampton and Gillette Bryant, 47, have been arrested in connection to the stolen motorcycles from the Moto Mob Riding Academy last month.

The bikes were housed in a large blue shipping container, and on Aug. 11, the lock to the shipping container was found ground through and seven bikes were gone.

On Sept. 6, investigators found several of the motorcycles in the home of Harrison after executing a search warrant, according to a recent press release. They also executed a search warrant of Falcone's home on Sept. 11.

Both men were arrested in connection to the thefts, and an arrest warrant was put out for Bryant, according to the press release. Bryant turned himself in to Suffolk police.

Harrison is charged with grand larceny and two counts of possession of stolen vehicles, according to law enforcement officers. Falcon and Bryant have each been charged with grand larceny.

All three men are being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.