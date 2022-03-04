Officials discuss possibility of pay-to-park at Buckroe Beach in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Officials are considering making the parking lots closest to Buckroe Beach a pay-to-park system.

The City of Hampton is considering this change for the future, however this summer it will remain free.

A Hampton Official said the idea has been floating around for a few years now. The city has been thinking about charging a small fee to park in any of the spaces.

There are close to 500 spaces in the Buckroe Beach area.

The discussion about paid parking stems from some residents who have trouble parking on their street when the beach is really busy and from the parking crunch at crowded times.

Premium close-up parking would be available for those who chose to pay. This could, however, push more people onto the neighborhood side streets so the discussion is tied to the residential permits conversation, the official said.

If the change were to happen, free parking would still be available but it would be further from the beach like at Jones Middle School and it would have a free tram service.

One thing that will happen this year is, the Parks Department is planning to run a free tram service from Jones Middle School's lot on weekends, as well as service that covers some of the residential streets.