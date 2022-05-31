Officials investigate deadly fire in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. - Officials are investigating a death after a house fire took place early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:55 a.m., Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office Communications received a call for a residential fire in the 3300 block of Maple Street in Hayes.

When crews arrived, firefighters found an unresponsive person inside the home.

The victim was brought outside and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from GCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and are coordinating with arson investigators from the Virginia State Police to conduct a source and cause investigation as well as a death investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk has been notified and will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story.

