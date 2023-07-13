Officials investigate reports of armed person at Gloucester Co. School Board meeting

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — There were reports of a person with a weapon on school property during a Gloucester School Board meeting on July 11.

"This case is active, and we are currently conducting interviews," said the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department. "We are currently not answering any questions regarding this matter however, we should have resolution soon and will release more details at that time."

News 3 also reached out to the school board for comment. Chair Troy Anderson said:

"The Gloucester County School Board is communicating with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office regarding an incident that took place during our July 11, 2023 meeting. It is our understanding that this is still an active investigation. Until the investigation is complete, the Board will not be making any specific comments."

New 3 will keep you updated within this article.