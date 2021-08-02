Officials respond to Mathews Co. structure fire, find man dead

MATHEWS Co., Va. - An elderly man was killed in a fire that happened Sunday.

Virginia State Police said Mathews County Sheriff's Office requested the their Criminal Investigation/Arson Unit to investigate a structure fire that resulted in the death of the man.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m., at the 200 block of Gayle Lane.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the structure/unit had caught fire when an 80-year-old male victim was found to be deceased inside the structure.

Next of kin has not been located or notified, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

There is no further information at this time.