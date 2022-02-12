Watch
Officials search dog stray dog that bit someone in Williamsburg

Posted at 6:01 PM, Feb 12, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Hampton-Peninsula Health District is looking for a stray dog that bit someone Tuesday.

Health officials are looking for a medium-sized brown and white dog that bit a person on February 8 on Orange Drive.

If this dog is not found, the person bit may have to undergo post-exposure treatment (shots) for the prevention of rabies. Once found, the dog will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of ten days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in this area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277. During after hours, contact the appropriate animal control office York County Animal Control at 757-890-3601.

Residents should report all exposures and make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies.

