Officials: Woman admits to setting fire at Suffolk assisted living facility

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue said a woman is in custody after a fire at an assisted living facility.

Just before 1:40 p.m. Monday, Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 2500 block of E. Washington Street for a report of a fire. When crews got to the scene, they found the facility had evacuated and smoke coming from the building.

Fire crews found the fire was intentionally set to a curtain and a couch in the recreational room of the building.

According to a press release, a 70-year-old woman admitted to setting the fire. The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk Police Department took her into custody. Charges are pending.

Smoke had to be removed from the recreational area, the dining room and two residential halls.

No one was hurt. The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.