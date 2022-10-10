Watch Now
Officials: Woman admits to setting fire at Suffolk assisted living facility

Charges are pending, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue
Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews respond to a fire at an assisted living facility in the 2500 block of E. Washington Street on Oct. 10. Authorities say a woman admitted to setting the fire.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Oct 10, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue said a woman is in custody after a fire at an assisted living facility.

Just before 1:40 p.m. Monday, Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 2500 block of E. Washington Street for a report of a fire. When crews got to the scene, they found the facility had evacuated and smoke coming from the building.

Fire crews found the fire was intentionally set to a curtain and a couch in the recreational room of the building.

According to a press release, a 70-year-old woman admitted to setting the fire. The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk Police Department took her into custody. Charges are pending.

Smoke had to be removed from the recreational area, the dining room and two residential halls.

No one was hurt. The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

