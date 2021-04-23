Old Dominion University, College of William & Mary freezing tuition for 2021-22 school year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Old Dominion University and the College of William & Mary will freeze tuition for all students for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Board of Visitors for both schools met Thursday to discuss tuition and fees for the upcoming year.

ODU will freeze tuition and all mandatory fees for students, marking its third consecutive year of no tuition increase for in-state undergratuates and the second year in a row that tuition has been frozen for all students. According to a release from the university, this is the first time in decades that the university has held the line on tuition and all mandatory fees for all students.

William & Mary's decision to freeze tuition for all students marks the fourth year in a row the Board has kept tuition flat for in-state undergraduates. The last in-state undergraduate tuition increase was during the 2018-2019 school year.

According to a release from the college, students will still see fees increase by $184 "to support programs like student health and wellness, recreational sports, student activities, and other auxiliary enterprises that receive no state support." On-campus students will see an average increase of $324 for room and board.

