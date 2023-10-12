Old Donation School student receives surprise award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Venue & Event staff awarded 6th grader, Kylie Zhu, with a plaque and invited her to unveil a 17-foot-tall light display at this winter's Holiday light display.

“A lot of the art departments all throughout the city of Virginia Beach were given a contest and it was the holiday lights display art contest,” said David Younce,Director of Beach Event. “What we did with those is we got 50 submissions, and we're going to use the winning submission and make it into a brand new light display.”

Kylie Zhu’s artwork was submitted last year and was chosen by judges to become the next display at this year's holiday light show.

Photos taken by Raymond Campos

“Very surprising and I was very nervous,” said Kylie Zhu.

The new light display will be the first in nine years at the Holiday Lights at the Beach event on the Virginia Beach boardwalk. The new display will become a permanent addition to the holiday light show going forth.

The artwork Kylie drew depicts a snowman slowly melting, which event staff said was perfect for the holiday light show.

“Judges loved this piece of work because it melded a typical holiday element, the snowman with the beach and it was a melting and when you think of the beach at Virginia Beach you think of hot sun and so those combined created the perfect display,” said William Younce.

Kylie’s parents were invited to the event but were also surprised by the news.

Photos taken by Raymond Campos

“I didn’t know before I got here,” said Yue Lu.

Both of Kylie's parents were happy to see their daughter artwork being recognized.

“She draws so many at home. Sometimes I see it, sometimes I don't because I always come home late. I always believed she could have done this one day but I didn't know it would come this way, I'm so proud of her,” said Yu Zhu, Kylie’s father.

The oceanfront light show starts November 16th and runs until January 1. Kylie will be on the boardwalk November 16 at 5pm to help unveil the newest addition to the holiday light display.