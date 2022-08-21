One dead, 2 people seriously injured after crash in Hampton on Mercury Blvd.

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one driver dead and two people seriously injured Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:49 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a two-vehicle crash that had just occurred in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a black sedan and gold SUV that had collided.

Police say the adult driver of the SUV and an 11-year-old boy passenger were taken to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the black sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the black sedan was traveling westbound on West Mercury Boulevard when the driver lost control, entered the eastbound travel lanes, and struck the gold SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.