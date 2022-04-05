One dead, another in custody; Chesapeake police investigate domestic overnight shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va.: A man is dead, and another man is in custody following an overnight shooting in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Gaston Ct. at around 11:41 p.m. after receiving reports of an injured person.

When police arrived on scene, they found 42-year-old Franklin Henry of Chesapeake dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigations revealed that the shooting sprung from a domestic argument.

According to that investigation, the victim, Franklin Henry, was shot by 75-year-old Melvin Perry of Chesapeake. Henry was the son of Perry's girlfriend.

Perry remained on scene and was taken into custody without incident following the investigation.

Perry was transported to the Chesapeake City Jail where he was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.