GLOUCESTER, Va. - Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that has left one teenager dead.

According to police, the shooting incident took place in the 4300 Block of Bufflehead Drive on August 15, 2022 at 2:05 a.m.

An 18-year-old woman has died and a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The current status of the injured man is unknown.

A suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

