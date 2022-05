CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3200 block of Walden St.

On May 4, 2022, at about 10:43 p.m., Chesapeake Police officers responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Walden St. after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived they found one shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is an active investigation.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.