One dead following commercial vehicle fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A fatal commercial vehicle fire has resulted in one death, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The fire occurred this morning on the corner of Dorset and Cleveland Street. The department received a call about the fire around 7:03 a.m.

The department says the vehicle in the fire was a fifth wheel camper with two occupants. One occupant was able to escape, and one died in the incident, according to a spokesperson from the department.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.