NORFOLK, Va. — A man was pronounced dead at a crime scene in Norfolk, said the Norfolk Police Department.

Authorities received a call on December 5 at 1:00 a.m. about the incident, which the department says was a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene in the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road, they found the deceased man and transported another man with “serious injuries” to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.