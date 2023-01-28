Watch Now
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash: Police

Facebook: Hampton Fire
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 07:33:59-05

HAMPTON, Va. – A person died in a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police received a call about a crash in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one adult male and one adult female. The division says the two adults were the only occupants of the two vehicles involved in the crash.

Police say the adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and the female sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear, and the incident is currently being investigated by the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

