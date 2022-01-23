Watch
News

Actions

One dead, one teen missing after boat capsizes in Chincoteague Bay

items.[0].image.alt
<a href="https://www.dvidshub.net/portfolio/1173594/lanola-stone" style="box-sizing: inherit; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; background: 0px 0px; color: rgb(139, 19, 11); text-decoration: none; cursor: pointer; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; outline: 0px;">Petty Officer 2nd Class LaNola Stone</a>
COAST GUARD.jpg
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 19:58:39-05

Chincoteague, Va. – The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a boating incident that left one dead and one missing Saturday morning.

Around 9:22 a.m., Marine Police received a call about a capsized vessel in the Chincoteague Bay near Curtis Merritt Harbor. Witnesses say they saw a 16-foot John Boat carrying four people that was struck by a wave causing the vessel to capsize. All four people went into the water.

According to officials, someone was able to rescue two people who remained on the boat. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) recovered one man dead who was identified as Cory Alles of Bentonville Virginia. A 17-year-old male remains missing.

Police will continue looking for the teen in the morning. The other man and a 17-year-old male were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and the Chincoteague Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

"The Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission offers its deepest condolences to the families during this time.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories