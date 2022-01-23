One dead, one teen missing after boat capsizes in Chincoteague Bay

Chincoteague, Va. – The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a boating incident that left one dead and one missing Saturday morning.

Around 9:22 a.m., Marine Police received a call about a capsized vessel in the Chincoteague Bay near Curtis Merritt Harbor. Witnesses say they saw a 16-foot John Boat carrying four people that was struck by a wave causing the vessel to capsize. All four people went into the water.

According to officials, someone was able to rescue two people who remained on the boat. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) recovered one man dead who was identified as Cory Alles of Bentonville Virginia. A 17-year-old male remains missing.

Police will continue looking for the teen in the morning. The other man and a 17-year-old male were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and the Chincoteague Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

"The Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission offers its deepest condolences to the families during this time.”

This is a developing story.

