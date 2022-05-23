Watch
One displaced following house fire in Suffolk

City of Suffolk
Posted at 9:42 AM, May 23, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a reported residential fire in the 100 Block of Woodrow Avenue.

Authorities were contacted at 6:03 a.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 6:10 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single story home with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters made entry and performed an aggressive interior attack, according to the city.

The home had a single occupant that evacuated prior to arrival of fire units. The residence sustained heavy fire, smoke and heat damage. The fire was under control at 6:25 a.m.

The single occupant was displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

