This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

The Manteo Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday, August 10, 2023 in the early evening in the 600 Block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street.

The investigation is ongoing. We can confirm that one individual is hospitalized as a result of the shooting. This was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the general public. Charges will be pursued in this case.