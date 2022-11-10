Watch Now
One hurt in shooting on Nickerson Road in Hampton Wednesday night

Posted at 12:24 AM, Nov 10, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. — Police said a shooting in Hampton Wednesday night sent a man to the hospital.

It happened around 11 p.m. as officers were on patrol in the Nickerson area. At one point, they said they heard several gunshots in the area.

Eventually, officers were called to the 1900 block of Nickerson Road where they found a man with a gunshot wound outside a home, police said.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital with what is described as a life-threatening injury.

Police said they're investigating what exactly led up to the shooting, and they did not provide any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

