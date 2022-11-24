Virginia Beach Police investigating deadly crash on Indian River Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police were on the scene of a fatal crash Thursday night.

The police department posted a tweet a 5 p.m., saying it happened at Indian River Road at Indian Plantation Drive.

VBPD is working a fatal crash on Indian River Road at Indian Plantation Drive involving a single vehicle. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided as they are available. pic.twitter.com/s6VCLSlnbr — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) November 24, 2022

Police did not release any other details, and said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

