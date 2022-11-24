Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia Beach Police investigating deadly crash on Indian River Road

Fatal crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach 11.24.2022
Veronica Campbell/News 3
Virginia Beach Police investigate a crash on Nov. 24, 2022, that killed at least one person.
Fatal crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach 11.24.2022
Posted at 5:15 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 17:20:43-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police were on the scene of a fatal crash Thursday night.

The police department posted a tweet a 5 p.m., saying it happened at Indian River Road at Indian Plantation Drive.

Police did not release any other details, and said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: Hundreds come out for breast cancer awareness