One lane of Rt. 58 in Suffolk reopens after crash involving overturned tractor trailer

SUFFOLK, Va. - One lane of westbound Route 58 at Pruden Boulevard has reopened after Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department responded to a crash that left a tractor trailer overturned.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 12:43 p.m.

The tractor trailer's driver received minor injuries in the crash and was assessed and released at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

Parts of the roadway will remain closed pending the arrival of a tow truck.

This incident is still under investigation.