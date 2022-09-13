One man dead, another seriously injured after shooting inside Newport News apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News are investigating a deadly double shooting.

On Monday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of 44th Street where they found two people inside an apartment suffering gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. According to police, the shooting appears to be domestic-related.

Detectives are canvassing the area seeking possible witnesses as the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or submit a tip online